Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous 

The devastating flood in Texas have killed at least 67 people so far, including 21 children.
The search has now entered its third day and as per the reports, rescue teams are still trying to find 11 girls and one camp counselor, who went missing from a summer camp.
The sheriff of Kerr County, Larry Leitha said that 59 of those deaths happened in Kerr County, the area which was most affected by the floods, as per Reuters.
While, in Travis County, four people have died and 13 are still missing with one person also died in Kendall County.
In Burnet County, two people were confirmed dead and in San Angelo, a woman was found dead in her car which had been submerged in floodwater.
Officials also said that more than 850 people were rescued from the flooding, some of them were found holding onto trees to survive.
United States Coast Guard is using helicopters and airplanes to help find and rescue people who are missing or trapped because of the flooding.
The US government officially called the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the flood emergency in Texas.
As per the reports, FEMA is now sending support and supplies to the emergency teams working in the affected areas.
This came after US President Donald Trump declared this situation a major disaster.