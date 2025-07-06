Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous

Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 67, including 21 children as search continuous 

The devastating flood in Texas have killed at least 67 people so far, including 21 children.

The search has now entered its third day and as per the reports, rescue teams are still trying to find 11 girls and one camp counselor, who went missing from a summer camp.

The sheriff of Kerr County, Larry Leitha said that 59 of those deaths happened in Kerr County, the area which was most affected by the floods, as per Reuters.

While, in Travis County, four people have died and 13 are still missing with one person also died in Kendall County.

In Burnet County, two people were confirmed dead and in San Angelo, a woman was found dead in her car which had been submerged in floodwater.

Officials also said that more than 850 people were rescued from the flooding, some of them were found holding onto trees to survive.

United States Coast Guard is using helicopters and airplanes to help find and rescue people who are missing or trapped because of the flooding.

The US government officially called the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the flood emergency in Texas.

As per the reports, FEMA is now sending support and supplies to the emergency teams working in the affected areas.

This came after US President Donald Trump declared this situation a major disaster.

Read more : World
3,500-year-old lost city found in Peru with 18 buildings and religious artifacts
3,500-year-old lost city found in Peru with 18 buildings and religious artifacts
Peru is known for having some of the most important ancient sites in the Americas
Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role
Barron Trump quietly joins family venture in unexpected role
Donald Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path
Tropical Storm Chantal hits South Carolina, triggers flash flood risk in coastal areas
Tropical Storm Chantal hits South Carolina, triggers flash flood risk in coastal areas
Chantal is the first storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season to be given an official name and to hit the United States
Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?
Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?
Elon Musk’s Gork AI blames him and Donald Trump for Teax floods disasters
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
Billionaire's wife wins £230m in Britain's third-largest divorce payout after Tesco remark
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Darling Downs Zoo employee suffers ‘significant’ arm injury in big cat attack in Queensland
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Tech giant Musk announces new political party to challenge Trump after ‘big, beautiful bill’ success
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
Several airports were praised for being eco-friendly, visually appealing and convenient for travellers at the awards
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend as a high-pressure system is moving in from the west
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Tough weather conditions have already caused at least nine deaths in different parts of Europe
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
Parisian swimmers celebrate as River Seine reopens after 100-year ban
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Aspen named as the priciest destination in America, with a three-day trip costing over $2,700