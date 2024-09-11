Sports

Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari from Mercedes next season

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Former Ferrari partner has locked a major new deal ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in the team.

Earlier this year, Loic Serra and Jermone d’Ambrosio announced their departure to become Ferrari’s new chassis technical director and deputy team principal.

Carlos Sainz is also departing the team to join Williams next year.

Recently, F1 have revealed that the motor-sport has signed a mega partnership deal with a former Ferrari sponsor, Lenovo.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement, “I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1. Since joining the sport Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans.”

Since 2022, Lenovo has been an official partner of the sport.

He added, “Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

For the unversed, Lewis will leave Mercedes next season to join Ferrari.

