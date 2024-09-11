World

Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift receives sharp response from X owner Elon Musk after she endorsed Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
The X owner Elon Musk took a sharp dig at Taylor Swift with a “creepy” offer after the pop icon declared her support for the presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming US elections.

Musk turned to his X account on Tuesday night, to share his response over Taylor’s most recent post in which she endorsed Kamala and Tim Walz.

Taylor at the end of her post referred to herself as a "childless cat lady", seemingly responding to Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, who used the term to mock women without children.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," wrote the Tesla CEO on his timeline.

Reacting to his offer a user questioned, “Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift?”

To which Elon Musk replied with an emoji, “100”, after which Taylor’s supporters blasted him with criticism.

Taylor Swift turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share her stance on fake AI generated campaign in Trump’s support.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” wrote the 14-time Grammy winner.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she added.

Confirming her choice for the next US president, Taylor noted, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

She continued, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” added the Lover songstress.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are competing for the seat of US president in the upcoming elections.

While Tim Walz and JD Vance are their respective counterparts for Vice President.

