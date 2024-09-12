UK, US unite to support Ukraine with $1.5b aid as Russia war escalates

The US and the UK have decided to support Ukraine with nearly $1.5 billion in aid as war with Russia intensifies.
According to Associated Press, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the aid during their rare joint visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, September 10, along with the diplomats.
Bliknken also announced over $700 million in humanitarian aid, while Lammy pledged to provide $782 million in assistance and loan guarantees. Much of the aid is aimed at supporting Ukraine in strengthening the energy system damaged during the Russian attack ahead of the tough winters.
Moreover, the US state secretary also assured that President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss the missile issue during their meeting in Washington on Friday.
Blinken told a news conference, “Speaking for the United States, we have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed. And I have no doubt that we’ll continue to do that as this evolves.”
Meanwhile, Lammy said, “We convey the deepest condolences for the shocking attacks that we have seen over the loss of civilian life, particularly women and children, horrific, barbaric, and unbelievable.”
The US also vowed to remain committed to ‘Ukraine’s victory.’
On the other hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry was asked how Russia would respond to the expanded Kyiv’s expanded missile ranges; he warned the response ‘will be appropriate.’