Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, citing concerns over Donald Trump's threat to the rule of law.
In an op-ed for Politico Magazine, Gonzales, who served under President George W. Bush, stated that Trump's potential return to the White House represents a significant risk to the legal system.
Despite being a Republican, Gonzales supports Harris, praising her as the candidate most capable of upholding the rule of law and bringing the country together.
Gonzales highlighted the importance of presidential character, noting that Congress has failed to adequately check executive power abuses.
He expressed concern that recent Supreme Court decisions could permit a president to act out of self-interest.
He criticized Trump's behavior and legal troubles, including the January 6 Capitol attack, arguing that, "Trump is someone who fails to act, time and time again, in accordance with the rule of law."
Gonzales’s endorsement aligns with support from other notable Republicans, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Rep. Liz Cheney.
He stepped down in 2007 due to allegations of lying to Congress and a controversy over firing nine US attorneys.