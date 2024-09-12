World

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump

Despite being a Republican, Gonzales backs Harris as the best to uphold the rule of law

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, citing concerns over Donald Trump's threat to the rule of law.

In an op-ed for Politico Magazine, Gonzales, who served under President George W. Bush, stated that Trump's potential return to the White House represents a significant risk to the legal system.

Despite being a Republican, Gonzales supports Harris, praising her as the candidate most capable of upholding the rule of law and bringing the country together.

Gonzales highlighted the importance of presidential character, noting that Congress has failed to adequately check executive power abuses.

He expressed concern that recent Supreme Court decisions could permit a president to act out of self-interest.

He criticized Trump's behavior and legal troubles, including the January 6 Capitol attack, arguing that, "Trump is someone who fails to act, time and time again, in accordance with the rule of law."

Gonzales’s endorsement aligns with support from other notable Republicans, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Rep. Liz Cheney.

He stepped down in 2007 due to allegations of lying to Congress and a controversy over firing nine US attorneys.

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion

Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion
Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today

Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest

World News

Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
UK, US unite to support Ukraine with $1.5b aid as Russia war escalates
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Lael Wilcox makes world record as fastest woman to cycle around globe
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Peru’s ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Trump fires back at Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
France reveals shocking attack plots targeting Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Justin Timberlake takes DRASTIC action to ‘move on’ after DUI arrest
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris