US President Joe Biden spotted in Trump campaign hat during 9/11 ceremony

United States President Joe Biden briefly wore a red Trump campaign hat during a 9/11 memorial event in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 12.
He was at the site where one of the hijacked planes crashed, visiting firefighters.
Inside the fire station, Biden interacted with attendees, including a man wearing a "Trump 2024" hat.
In a video from the event, Biden is seen exchanging hats with a Trump supporter.
After some light-hearted banter, Biden traded his autographed cap for the Trump hat and put it on, drawing cheers from the crowd.
As per multiple outlets, the White House later explained that the hat exchange was meant to emphasize the theme of unity for the day.
Trump’s campaign responded with humor, posting messages like "Thanks for the support, Joe!" and joking about the hat swap.
The memorial event in Shanksville marked the anniversary of Flight 93, which was hijacked in 2001.
Passengers on the flight fought the hijackers and prevented the plane from crashing into a government building in Washington. All 40 people on board died.