World

US President Joe Biden spotted in Trump campaign hat during 9/11 ceremony

The memorial event in Shanksville marked the anniversary of Flight 93, which was hijacked in 2001

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


United States President Joe Biden briefly wore a red Trump campaign hat during a 9/11 memorial event in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 12.

He was at the site where one of the hijacked planes crashed, visiting firefighters.

Inside the fire station, Biden interacted with attendees, including a man wearing a "Trump 2024" hat.

In a video from the event, Biden is seen exchanging hats with a Trump supporter.

After some light-hearted banter, Biden traded his autographed cap for the Trump hat and put it on, drawing cheers from the crowd.

As per multiple outlets, the White House later explained that the hat exchange was meant to emphasize the theme of unity for the day.

Trump’s campaign responded with humor, posting messages like "Thanks for the support, Joe!" and joking about the hat swap.

The memorial event in Shanksville marked the anniversary of Flight 93, which was hijacked in 2001.

Passengers on the flight fought the hijackers and prevented the plane from crashing into a government building in Washington. All 40 people on board died.

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

World News

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
UK MPs to face tough penalties for paid media appearances
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
UK, US unite to support Ukraine with $1.5b aid as Russia war escalates
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Lael Wilcox makes world record as fastest woman to cycle around globe
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Peru’s ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Trump fires back at Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch