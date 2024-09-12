Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

As the United States presidential election approaches, the competition between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is becoming increasingly intense.
A recent Reuters poll shows that Harris is leading Trump by 47% to 42% in the race for the Nov. 5 presidential election.
The two-day poll shows Harris with a five-point advantage among registered voters, up from a four-point lead in late August.
According to the poll, 52% of voters viewed Harris as having higher moral integrity, compared to 29% for Trump.
While, 53% of Republicans thought Trump won the debate, 91% of Democrats believed Harris was the clear winner.
Among Republicans, 31% felt no one won, and 14% thought Harris outperformed Trump.
The debate, hosted by ABC News, drew 67.1 million viewers, surpassing the 51 million who watched Trump debate Joe Biden in June.
After Biden’s withdrawal, Trump is now the older candidate, and 52% of voters think he is too old for government, while only 7% feel the same about Harris.
Meanwhile, Harris generally received higher marks than Trump, with 56% of viewers finding her more dignified and 49% believing she would better understand their concerns.
The poll surveyed 1,690 US adults, including 1,405 registered voters, with a margin of error of around three percentage points.