OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning

OpenAI has unveiled a new series of advanced AI models, emphasizing enhanced reasoning capabilities aimed at improving complex decision-making and problem-solving tasks.
Microsoft-backed, brings up a new tab On Thursday, OpenAI announced the release of its "Strawberry" line of AI models, which are meant to take longer to digest query responses in order to tackle complex issues.
The AI company stated in a blog post that the models can reason through complicated tasks and tackle more difficult challenges than earlier models in science, coding, and arithmetic.
Internally, OpenAI referred to the project as Strawberry and called the models that were revealed on Thursday o1 and o1-mini.
According to the corporation, the o1 will be accessible through ChatGPT and its API on Thursday.
The models were the same as the Strawberry project, according to a post made by OpenAI researcher Noam Brown on social networking site X.
Brown's work focused on enhancing reasoning in the company's models.
"I'm excited to share with you all the fruit of our effort at OpenAI to create AI models capable of truly general reasoning," Brown wrote.
According to OpenAI's blog post, the o1 model performed better than its previous model, GPT-4o, with an 83% score on the International Mathematics Olympiad qualifying test.
The model also outperformed humans in terms of accuracy on a benchmark of scientific challenges and enhanced performance on competitive programming tasks.