Sci-Tech

OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning

OpenAI announced the release of its 'Strawberry' line of AI models

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning

OpenAI has unveiled a new series of advanced AI models, emphasizing enhanced reasoning capabilities aimed at improving complex decision-making and problem-solving tasks.

Microsoft-backed, brings up a new tab On Thursday, OpenAI announced the release of its "Strawberry" line of AI models, which are meant to take longer to digest query responses in order to tackle complex issues.

The AI company stated in a blog post that the models can reason through complicated tasks and tackle more difficult challenges than earlier models in science, coding, and arithmetic.

Internally, OpenAI referred to the project as Strawberry and called the models that were revealed on Thursday o1 and o1-mini.

According to the corporation, the o1 will be accessible through ChatGPT and its API on Thursday.

The models were the same as the Strawberry project, according to a post made by OpenAI researcher Noam Brown on social networking site X.

Brown's work focused on enhancing reasoning in the company's models.

"I'm excited to share with you all the fruit of our effort at OpenAI to create AI models capable of truly general reasoning," Brown wrote.

According to OpenAI's blog post, the o1 model performed better than its previous model, GPT-4o, with an 83% score on the International Mathematics Olympiad qualifying test.

The model also outperformed humans in terms of accuracy on a benchmark of scientific challenges and enhanced performance on competitive programming tasks.

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict

Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Sci-Tech News

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
13-year-old boy builds impressive Lego robot that easily solves any Rubik's cube
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
WhatsApp’s Meta AI chatbot to offer user-selected voices, including celebrities
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Fake GPT research papers spark chaos in Google Scholar, threaten credibility
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown: ‘Fascist’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Meta forms alliance with Snapchat, TikTok to combat self-harm content
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn achieves historic milestone with first-ever civilian spacewalk
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Australia to impose fines on social media companies spreading misinformation
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Black holes near our galaxy on verge of cosmic collision
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’