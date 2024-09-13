Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education

Extreme religious groups as well as political parties are busy launching coordinated and well-funded attacks on gender equality by targeting schools across the world, a new study has shown.
According to a reported named Whose Hands on our Education by thinktank ODI, prominent conservative organizations are working together to limit girls’ access to education.
Their aim is to alter the curriculum and go as far to influencing educational laws and policies created for teaching institutes.
Famous tactics noticed globally are the removal of sex education from schools, restriction of girls from attending learning centres, and rejection of languages that are gender-inclusive.
The Telegraph has informed that a common way used to feed sexist teachings to children is by using textbooks to reinforce patriarchal gender stereotypes, which are then emphasized by teachers.
Senior research fellow from ODI Ayesha Khan said, “Education is a key enabler for gender equality and has the power to shape lives.”
“This research shows how a small group of highly financed anti-rights organisations and politicians and militant groups are intent on disrupting the transformative opportunities that education provides,” she added.
Evidence shows that these extremist groups have received billions of dollar to empower their agenda, and over $3.7bn was given in funding to advance anti-gender equality organizations between 2013 and 2017.