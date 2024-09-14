Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap

Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange involving 206 people on Saturday, September 14.
This latest prisoner exchange, which is the second such swap in just two days, was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, as per Reuters.
This marks the 57th swap since Russia's invasion began in 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that all 103 Ukrainians returned were military members, including 82 soldiers and privates and 21 officers.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the 103 Russian soldiers exchanged had been captured during a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region in August.
Zelenskiy posted on Telegram that the soldiers were back in Ukraine, sharing photos of them wrapped in the national flag, hugging, using phones, and taking group photos.
This exchange was the third since Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region in August.
Ukrainian officials had previously mentioned capturing at least 600 Russian soldiers during the incursion, which they hoped would facilitate the return of Ukrainian prisoners.