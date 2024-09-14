PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes

Pakistan Cricket Board dusted decisions of spending billions of rupees in just a matter of few minutes during its two recent Board of Governors meetings.
First of these was held at the headquarters in Lahore on July 6, whereas the second one took place at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday, when a budget of PKR 12.8 billion was approved.
The funding will be used for revamping three stadiums, so they can be prepared for hosting next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Dawn has however learnt that the duration of those two conferences totaled to only 23 minutes, “which is unusually short for taking such major decisions.”
As per sources, the gathering in Lahore was a mere 10-minute affair with its follow-up summit in Faisalabad lasting only three minutes longer.
This budget of PKR 12.8 billion will now be reportedly dedicated to renovate the National Bank Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
In addition to that, PKR 4.5 billion have been approved for domestic cricket and a mere PKR 250 million are allotted to women’s cricket.
An undisclosed person told Dawn that the Pakistan Cricket Board has taken steps to oversee the board executives’ administration and financial powers.