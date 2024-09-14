Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap 

Russia and Ukraine conducted a major exchange of prisoners on Saturday in which 206 people returned to their respective countries.
This marks the second such swap in two days after the negotiations done by the United Arab Emirates.
According to Ukrainians President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among all 103 Ukrainians who have returned were from the military including 82 soldiers and privates and 21 officers.
"Our people are home. We have successfully brought back another 103 warriors from Russian captivity to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated on the Telegram.
He also shared pictures of servicemen wrapped in the blue and yellow national flag, hugging each other, celebrating, and posing for group photographs at a non-revealed location.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the 103 Russian soldiers who have returned to their county now, were kept in prison in the Kursk border region where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in August.
The exchange was facilitated by the UAE, which is its eighth such mediation since the beginning of this year.
Ukrainian officials have previously revealed that they had captured at least 600 Russian soldiers during the incursion that would help them in the secure return of their captured Ukrainians.