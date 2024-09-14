Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap 

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Russia and Ukraine conducted a major exchange of prisoners on Saturday in which 206 people returned to their respective countries.

This marks the second such swap in two days after the negotiations done by the United Arab Emirates.

According to Ukrainians President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among all 103 Ukrainians who have returned were from the military including 82 soldiers and privates and 21 officers.

"Our people are home. We have successfully brought back another 103 warriors from Russian captivity to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated on the Telegram.

He also shared pictures of servicemen wrapped in the blue and yellow national flag, hugging each other, celebrating, and posing for group photographs at a non-revealed location.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the 103 Russian soldiers who have returned to their county now, were kept in prison in the Kursk border region where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in August.

The exchange was facilitated by the UAE, which is its eighth such mediation since the beginning of this year.

Ukrainian officials have previously revealed that they had captured at least 600 Russian soldiers during the incursion that would help them in the secure return of their captured Ukrainians.

World News

Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap
Major UK academy chain introduces smartphone ban amid mental health concerns
Joe Biden to make historic visit to Angola in coming weeks
Myanmar's military urges foreign aid as Typhoon Yagi causes deadly flooding
Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected
Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger Black men in latest poll
Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education
Boeing worker strike: 33,000 union members reject contract offer
China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Tropical Storm Gordon emerges in the eastern Atlantic: What you need to know