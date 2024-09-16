World

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump

US president and vice president condemn shooting at the Republican candidate in Florida

  • September 16, 2024
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden react to the latest assassination attempt on the former US president Donald Trump at the International Gold Club in Florida.

According to CNN, Trump escaped another assassination attempt on Sunday, September 15, at a golf club in West Palm Beach after the Secret Service agent quickly reacted after spotting the rifle barrel sticking out of the fence.

The US President, after being briefed about the firing at Trump’s golf club, said he is ‘relieved’ that the former president is ‘unharmed.’

Biden, while condemning the incident, said, “There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.”

The 81-year-old once again emphasised that there is ‘no place for political violence’ in America, adding that he has directed his team to ‘ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety.’

Kamala Harris Condemns Assasination Attempt on Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the shooting at the golf club, saying, “I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence.”

Harris also criticised the ‘US Secret Service and law enforcement partners for their vigilance.’

Furthermore, the FBI has arrested the suspect shooter and has begun an investigation. They have also recovered an AK-47-style rifle, a GoPro camera, and backpacks from the place where the suspect was hiding.

World News

FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club
Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
RFK Jr. under federal investigation for ‘beheading whale’
Malala Yousafzai pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Asser Malik
Donald Trump blasts Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia for BRICS summit
US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy
US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: ‘Baseless’
Jordan's king Abdullah appoints new prime minister following general election
Kolkata medic assault case: Ex-college head booked for ‘tampering evidence’
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges