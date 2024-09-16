Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'

Manchester United legendary former player Dwight Yorke has taken a brutal dig at Erik ten Hag.
The club has lost two matches from four games, landing 10th in the table. The current standing is apparently their worst-ever Premier League finish.
Dwight shared his thoughts about the future of club under Erik’s leadership during conversation with beIN Sports.
He said, “We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League. When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy.”
For the universe, Erik is leading the club for the third campaign.
The Trinidadian and Tobagonian professional football coach added, “What has happened, yes we have managed to win the FA Cup, but the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992.”
Dwight has bagged three Premier League titles while playing at Old Trafford. He has also won the FA Cup and Champions League.
Manchester United will play against Barnsley on September 18.