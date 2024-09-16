Sports

Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'

Dwight Yorke believes Manchester United is 'a million miles away” from league success under Erik ten Hag

  by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Manchester United legendary former player Dwight Yorke has taken a brutal dig at Erik ten Hag.

The club has lost two matches from four games, landing 10th in the table. The current standing is apparently their worst-ever Premier League finish.

Dwight shared his thoughts about the future of club under Erik’s leadership during conversation with beIN Sports.

He said, “We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League. When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy.”

For the universe, Erik is leading the club for the third campaign.

The Trinidadian and Tobagonian professional football coach added, “What has happened, yes we have managed to win the FA Cup, but the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992.”

Dwight has bagged three Premier League titles while playing at Old Trafford. He has also won the FA Cup and Champions League.

Manchester United will play against Barnsley on September 18.

Sports News

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire
Novak Djokovic makes shocking statement about ATP final: ‘Not a priority'
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban
Messi makes triumphant return: Doubles in thrilling Inter Miami comeback
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors