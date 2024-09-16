Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
A shy yellow-eyed penguin named hoiho has won New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition.

As per BBC, the competition was run by Forest & Bird, with more than 50,000 people voted in the contest.

One of the rarest penguin species native to New Zealand, secured victory with 6,328 votes, beating the Karure Chatham Island black robin, which garnered over 5,000 votes.

This is the second time the hoiho has won, having also taken first place in 2019 despite allegations of Russian interference that year.

Known for its shyness despite its loud call, the hoiho, or "noise shouter" in Maori, is now the focus of increased conservation efforts.

Forest & Bird hopes the win will raise awareness for this endangered species.

Moreover, the hoiho's numbers are declining, and they need protection both on land and at sea.

Forest & Bird's chief executive, Nicola Toki, highlighted the urgent need for marine protected areas to help the hoiho survive, as they face threats from fishing nets and a lack of food.

