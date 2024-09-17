Rare lunar event: Partial eclipse and supermoon to join forces

A rare partial eclipse and supermoon are set to dazzle the northern hemisphere’s night sky tonight!
As per NASA, a partial lunar eclipse is expected to be seen on Tuesday, September 17, across the entire northern hemisphere that also includes North America, reported USA Today.
In the United States, this spectacular sight can be witnessed in all the lower 48 states.
Adding a surprising twist to this rare sight, September’s Harvest Moon, also known as a Supermoon, is set to unite with the partial eclipse, giving a view never seen before.
During this time, the moon will be at or near the closest point in its orbit, causing the supermoon to look more radiant and larger than it usually does.
NASA reported that the moon will be entering Earth’s partial shadow at 8:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and will reach its zenith at 10:44 p.m. During the peak time, about 8 percent of the moon will be hidden behind a dark shadow and is expected to exit the full shadow by 11:16 p.m. While the partial shadow will exit by 12:47 a.m.
As for the supermoon, it will be visible from about Monday evening through Thursday morning.
The next supermoons are expected to occur on October 17 and November 15, 2024.