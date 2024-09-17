Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, warns that malnutrition is the world's most severe child health crisis and that climate change will exacerbate the problem.
In a recent online interview, Gates explained that inadequate nutrition before birth and in early childhood prevents children from developing physically and mentally.
It also makes them more prone to diseases like measles and malaria and increases the risk of early death.
Gates noted, "Around 90% of the negative effect of climate change works through the food system. Where you have years where your crops basically fail because of drought or too much rain."
According to a new report from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, by 2050, climate change will result in an additional 40 million children experiencing stunted growth and 28 million suffering from wasting.
The World Health Organization reported that in 2023, 148 million children suffered from stunting and 45 million from wasting.
Gates is calling for increased investment in nutrition through new initiatives like the Child Nutrition Fund, led by UNICEF
The Gates Foundation plans to spend a record $6.8 billion on global health this year, as other funding sources face difficulties.