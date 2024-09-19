Health

Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study

Over a million people all over the world die every year from antimicrobial resistance

Researchers, after the in-depth analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), warned that infections can cause the death of 39 million people by 2050.

According to Health Data, a study published in The Lancet found that AMR infections could take over 39 million lives in the next 25 years.

The Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project, for the first time ever, analysed the AMR trends over time, and it was revealed that between 1990 and 2021, every year, more than a million people died because of AMR.

The study also suggested that by 2050 antibiotic resistance will directly cause 1.9 million deaths annually, 70% higher than in 2022, and the AMR bacteria will contribute to 8.2 million deaths, which is over 75% higher than in 2022.

The author of the study, Dr. Mohsen Naghavi, said, “Antimicrobial medicines are one of the cornerstones of modern healthcare, and increasing resistance to them is a major cause for concern. These findings highlight that AMR has been a significant global health threat for decades and that this threat is growing.”

The researchers noted that understanding the trends in AMR deaths over time is very important to make informed decisions and to save lives.

