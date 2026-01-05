Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has decided not to run for a third term amid mounting controversy over a statewide welfare-fraud scandal that has now turned into a heated political issue.
Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, started campaigning for another term as Minnesota's governor.
However, his reelection bid was badly affected by a federal investigation into a welfare-fraud scandal.
Even though Walz himself is not accused of any wrongdoing, Republicans have blamed him and his party for the large-scale misuse of taxpayer money.
Walz said in a statement, "The political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win. I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all."
"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he added.
The governor announced, "So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."
Walz said he made the decision after consulting with friends and advisors over the weekend.