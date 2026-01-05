World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz will not seek third term as Minnesota governor amid growing political tension

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has decided not to run for a third term amid mounting controversy over a statewide welfare-fraud scandal that has now turned into a heated political issue.

Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, started campaigning for another term as Minnesota's governor.

However, his reelection bid was badly affected by a federal investigation into a welfare-fraud scandal.

Even though Walz himself is not accused of any wrongdoing, Republicans have blamed him and his party for the large-scale misuse of taxpayer money.

Walz said in a statement, "The political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win. I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all."

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he added.

The governor announced, "So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

Walz said he made the decision after consulting with friends and advisors over the weekend.

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas
Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle

Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris
Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland
US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid

US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid
Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified

Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected
North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit

North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

17 minutes ago
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz
48 minutes ago
Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas
37 minutes ago