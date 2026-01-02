Health
  • By Web Desk
Health

Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time

Nearly 20 children lose their lives every year from chickenpox across the UK

  • By Web Desk
Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time
Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time

Children across the UK will receive chickenpox shots for the first time as part of the routine childhood immunisation programme, aiming to minimise hospital admissions and serious complications.

From today, January 2, 2026, hospitals will start providing a combined Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella (MMRV) vaccine to children at 12 months and 18 months, the added vaccine of varicella is to prevent chickenpox alongside measles, mumps and rubella.

As per the data, nearly nine in 10 children often contract it before the age of 10, and some develop severe complications such as chest infections, seizures and bacterial infections.

Notably, nearly 20 children lose their lives every year from chickenpox across the country.

According to the government, the vaccine will help children miss fewer days of nursery or school and reduce the need for parents to take time off work.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated that the addition of the chickenpox vaccine would help provide reassurance to parents.

Several states, including the US, Canada, Australia and Germany, already included it as part of their campaign to reduce the admissions for chickenpox, and they successfully saw a sharp decline to 97 per cent.

Parents can schedule their appointment by letter, text, phone or email to arrange appointments.

Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study

Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study
NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid

NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid
Alarming surge in gestational diabetes over past decade, study

Alarming surge in gestational diabetes over past decade, study
THIS common medicine may harm your health over time, HSE warns

THIS common medicine may harm your health over time, HSE warns
Five common medicines linked to hearing loss

Five common medicines linked to hearing loss
Drug-resistant fungus Candida auris becoming harder to fight globally, report

Drug-resistant fungus Candida auris becoming harder to fight globally, report

Louisiana flu cases surge as mutated H3A2 strain spreads

Louisiana flu cases surge as mutated H3A2 strain spreads
Legionnaires’ alert in Sydney after fourth case confirmed

Legionnaires’ alert in Sydney after fourth case confirmed
New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

Iron deficiency common in moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis, study finds

Iron deficiency common in moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis, study finds
Infrequent Marijuana use raises risks for teen mental health, study

Infrequent Marijuana use raises risks for teen mental health, study
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

Popular News

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post
4 hours ago
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe
4 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
6 hours ago