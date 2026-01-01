Health
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study

Gastroparesis is a chronic condition where stomach muscles start declining, preventing food movement to the small intestine

A recent study revealed that chronic kidney disease (CKD) severity is linked to a higher risk of gastroparesis.

According to a research published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, severe CKD can lead to Gastroparesis.

Gastroparesis is a chronic condition where stomach muscles start declining, preventing food movement to the small intestine.

Cleveland Clinic's MD Xiaoliang Wang and other team members conducted a study that analysed data from 3,579,372 inpatient cases with gastroparesis including people with or without CKD from the National Inpatient Sample, and 6,263,251 outpatient cases presenting with nausea and vomiting from the TriNetX database.

The research discovered that gastroparesis prevalence increased with CKD severity in the inpatient cohort, with a significantly higher risk found in the final stages of CKD.

Outpatient data showed an increased risk, though CKD severity remained less consistent. After matching the propensity score, the link remained strongest for patients with advanced CKD and end-stage renal disease.

The authors mentioned that gastroparesis may be an underrecognized comorbidity in CKD, especially in severe cases.

Delayed gastric emptying can lead to worst nutritional issues, and negatively impact prognosis.

These findings underscore the significance of screening for gastrointestinal complications in patients with advanced CKD to improve management and quality of life.

