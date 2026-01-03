GLP-1 drugs linked to fewer Asthma attacks in overweight teens

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Teens on GLP-1 therapy were also less likely to need steroid treatment for asthma flare-ups or use rescue inhalers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may significantly minimise severe asthma attacks among teenagers who are obese and overweight.

According to a study, published on December 29 in JAMA Network Open, teens consuming GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Zepbound were far less likely to require emergency care for asthma.

Researchers reported that emergency room visits for asthma attacks were cut by more than half among those using the drugs.

The research team, led by Dr. Lin-Shien Fu of Taichung Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan, tracked 1,070 adolescents aged 12-18 who were overweight or obese and had asthma.

Nearly half of the participants were prescribed a GLP-1 drug and were followed for one year.

During the study period, only eight asthma-related ER visits were recorded among teens taking GLP-1 drugs, in contrast to the 19 visits among those not using the medication.

Teens on GLP-1 therapy were also less likely to need steroid treatment for asthma flare-ups or use rescue inhalers.

By minimising weight and inflammation, GLP-1 medication may assist enhance breathing and lower the risk of severe attacks.

According to the experts, weight loss played a major role in enhancing asthma outcomes. Obesity is known to raise inflammation in the body that can aggravate asthma symptoms.

While researchers stressed the need for further studies.

