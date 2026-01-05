Entertainment
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

The 'Trust' star initially sparked romance speculations in November 2025

Sophie Turner has recently made rare comments about her dating life amidst speculations regarding her romance with Chris Martin. 

In a conversation with Net-A-Porter, the Game of Thrones alum denied that she is seeing anyone after her devastating breakup with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.  

"I haven’t seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months! I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there," Turner noted.

She additionally expressed her fury over the public’s constant involvement in her dating life, saying, "People take so much as fact these days, any article that comes out, people go, ‘right, that must have happened.’ You feel like you’re gagged because silence is always the way to let something die out."

This update from the English actress herself came a day after a report claimed that her former husband, Joe Jonas, had been dating his new flame, Tatiana Gabriela, right after his high-profile divorce in 2023. 

Despite Joe's new romance, Sophie Turner has been linked romantically to Coldplay's front-man, Chris Martin, for over two months amid ongoing speculations.  

