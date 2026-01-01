Health
  By Syeda Fazeelat
NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid

Levothyroxine is typically used to treat hypothyroidism, an underactive thyroid gland

The National Health Service (NHS) has issued a warning for people consuming Levothyroxine for their thyroid condition. With approx 33 million prescriptions dispensed annually across the UK.

It has been ranked among the most commonly prescribed drugs.

Levothyroxine is administered either orally or in liquid form, based on what the GP deems most appropriate, which is typically used to treat hypothyroidism, an underactive thyroid gland.

Despite its effectiveness, the NHS has cautioned that specific individuals should not be prescribed it, as it may lead to severe complications from other health conditions.

The NHS website stated, "Levothyroxine can be taken by most adults and children. However, it's not suitable for some people."

People who should not consume Levothyroxine

As per the NHS guidance, people suffering from cardiac conditions, kidney disease, hypertensive people, diabetic, and dealing with thyrotoxicosis — overactive thyroid activity that produces too much thyroid hormone are advised to avoid using Levothyroxine.

Levothyroxine can cause several adverse effects, including feeling restless or excitable, flushing or sweating, trouble sleeping, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and more.

People who are experiencing the above mentioned issues ar advised to consult a doctor or pharmacist for further professional assistance.

