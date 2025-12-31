THIS common medicine may harm your health over time, HSE warns

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Lansoprazole is prescribed to treat conditions, including heartburn, indigestion, GERD, and more

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has issued essential guidance for individuals prescribed lansoprazole, especially those who are consuming it for over three months.

The drug, commonly prescribed across UK and Ireland, belongs to a group called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) that minimise stomach acid and are among the most frequently prescribed medicines by the HSE and NHS.

Lansoprazole is prescribed to treat conditions, including heartburn, indigestion, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), duodenal ulcers, NSAID-related ulcers, H.pylori infection, and more.

Similar categories of commonly prescribed drugs include esomeprazole, rabeprazole, omeprazole, pantoprazole.

Most individuals get treated within two to three days, though it can take up to a month for full effect.

As per the HSE, consumers should only take the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time, as long-term use can carry several risks.

Over-the-counter lansoprazole (15mg) should be stopped within 14 days, or more frequently than every four months, without medical advice.

HSE mentioned that consuming lansoprazole for over three months may endanger your health by reducing magnesium levels, while use beyond one year can increase the risk of bone fractures, causes vitamin B12 deficiency, bowel-related infections.

Moreover, it has a small possible risk of stomach cancer with use beyond three years, although more evidence is needed.

