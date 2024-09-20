World

Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka

Economic issues top the agenda as the South Island country of 22 million people heads for elections

  • September 20, 2024
The South Asian Island country, Sri Lanka heads to the polls to elect its 10th president!

This marks the country's first election since catastrophic 2022 economic crisis that saw the country default on its loans.

Months of food and fuel shortages had caused political chaos forcing then- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July 2022.

The incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took Rajapaksa and since tried to turn the economy around.

For the unversed, the voting will begin at 7am on Saturday across the country's 13,134 polling stations. Polls close at 4pm and the vote counting is expected to start at 9:30pm.

Voters rank up to three candidates in order of their presence on the ballot paper. 

A candidate needs to secure 50 percent of votes as a first preference to secure the Presidential seat. 

About 17 million people out of Sri Lanka's 22-million population are eligible to vote. Sri Lankan nationals aged 18 years or above, who are registered with the election commission, can vote.

According to the 19th Amendment of Sri Lanka's constitution, passed in 2015, the President holds office for five years, and has a two-term limit. 

World News

Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers
Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973
US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict
Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration