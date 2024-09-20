3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

When it comes to maintaining and taking care of skin, hair, and overall well-being, every person has his own tips and strategies. While some of them might prove to be working excellently for them, others can just be the myths that need to be busted.
As we expose our hair every day to harsh chemicals in hair care products, styling tools, heat, and the sun, they tend to get damaged over time, which can result in dull and unmanageable, thin hair.
Below are the 3 myths to stop believing now that can help you transform your hair.
1- Trimming often boosts hair growth:
An age-old belief that needs to be busted is that trimming hair makes them grow faster and longer. Hair growth is associated with the roots and not the ends, so cutting them from the ends can not help grow them faster as it provides no help in stimulating the follicles.
What frequent trims can do is give your hair a healthy look as they can help eliminate split ends, which give rough and course appearance to hair.
2- Oiling isn’t required for oily scalps:
It is a common myth among many people that an oily scalp does not require oiling, as the scalp produces enough oil to provide hair with the moisture it needs. However, even the oily scalps need nourishment from oils.
In the case of oily scalps, a light-weight, non-comedogenic oil such as jojoba or grapeseed oil might be the key. This will provide the scalp all the nourishment it needs without over-greasing it.
3- Conditioner is unnecessary for thin hair:
One more common myth that needs to be addressed is skipping conditioner if your hair is thin or fine. Many people believe that conditioning thin hair can give their hair a flat look. However, it is necessary to use conditioner after shampoo to hydrate your tresses.
Conditioner helps in keeping the hair moisturized and nourished and also gives a healthy appearance.