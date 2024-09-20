Health

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

Discover 3 myths that might be giving your locks dull and damaged look

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

When it comes to maintaining and taking care of skin, hair, and overall well-being, every person has his own tips and strategies. While some of them might prove to be working excellently for them, others can just be the myths that need to be busted.

As we expose our hair every day to harsh chemicals in hair care products, styling tools, heat, and the sun, they tend to get damaged over time, which can result in dull and unmanageable, thin hair.

Below are the 3 myths to stop believing now that can help you transform your hair.

1- Trimming often boosts hair growth:

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

An age-old belief that needs to be busted is that trimming hair makes them grow faster and longer. Hair growth is associated with the roots and not the ends, so cutting them from the ends can not help grow them faster as it provides no help in stimulating the follicles.

What frequent trims can do is give your hair a healthy look as they can help eliminate split ends, which give rough and course appearance to hair.

2- Oiling isn’t required for oily scalps:

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

It is a common myth among many people that an oily scalp does not require oiling, as the scalp produces enough oil to provide hair with the moisture it needs. However, even the oily scalps need nourishment from oils.

In the case of oily scalps, a light-weight, non-comedogenic oil such as jojoba or grapeseed oil might be the key. This will provide the scalp all the nourishment it needs without over-greasing it.

3- Conditioner is unnecessary for thin hair:

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

One more common myth that needs to be addressed is skipping conditioner if your hair is thin or fine. Many people believe that conditioning thin hair can give their hair a flat look. However, it is necessary to use conditioner after shampoo to hydrate your tresses.

Conditioner helps in keeping the hair moisturized and nourished and also gives a healthy appearance.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series

England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Health News

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
3 hidden warning signs your kidney might be struggling
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Secondary breast cancer symptoms you need to know: Find out