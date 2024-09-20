Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections

Virginia has cast its first in-person votes for the US presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
As per BBC, polling stations will remain open until November 2, two days before the presidential elections.
In Minnesota and South Dakota, voters can only submit absentee ballots in person rather than by mail.
During the 2020 election, around 69% of votes were cast through early voting or mail-in ballots, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Virginia has generally leaned Democratic in recent elections, but Republicans are keen to flip the state this year.
Meanwhile, voters will also choose eleven members of Congress and one senator.
The topics of early voting and mail-in ballots have generated controversy since the 2020 election.
A Pew Research Center poll found that only 37% of Republicans support early voting, while 82% of Democrats do.
In addition to this, a recent poll shows that Harris is leading Trump by 48% to 46% in the race for the Nov. 5 presidential election.