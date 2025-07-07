Pope Leo offers prayers for Texas flood victims as death toll rises to 82

Pope Leo XIV has offered his prayers for the Texas flood victims and their families as more than 80 people have passed away after disastrous flooding.

On Sunday, July 6, the Kerr County Sheriff, Larry Leitha, shared that 68 people have died in the county, including 40 adults and 28 children.

Earlier in the afternoon, Texas's governor, Greg Abbott, revealed that ten people in other areas of the state were found dead, making the total number of confirmed causalities 78.

As reported by the Associated Press, the death toll has now risen to 82 after searchers found more bodies.

Along with that, rescuers are continuing their search operations for missing people, including ten girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian youth camp.

Meanwhile, at the Vatican, the first pontiff from the US has shared that he is praying for those affected by the Texas floods.

Pope Leo XIV told crowds after his Sunday lunchtime blessing, "I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters who were at summer camp, in the disaster caused by the flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States. We pray for them."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was activated on Sunday and was instructed to deploy resources to Texas first responders after President Donald Trump declared the floods a major disaster.

