Musk ‘ridiculous’ third party draws criticism from Trump: ‘Can have fun with it’

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk's America Party 'ridiculous,' emphasizing on the ‘two-party system’

US President Donald Trump has called Elon Musk’s new political party “ridiculous” in a new jab at the tech giant.

According to ABC News, the Republican president on Sunday slammed the tech giant’s new “America Party,” as he believes that a third party in the American political landscape will only add “confusion.”

Before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, he told reporters, “We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion.”

“It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Later, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he asserted that he was saddened to see Musk going completely “off the rails” and becoming a “train wreck” after leaving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) office.

“The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of complete and total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!" he wrote.

The comments came after the billionaire announced the launch of a new political party following the success of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

For the unversed, Musk threatened to launch a new party and warned lawmakers that if they voted in favour of the tax and spending bill, they would lose their primary next year.

It is worth noting that Musk was the largest individual donor to Trump’s presidential election campaign.

