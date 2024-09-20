Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey

US Vice-President Kamala Harris recently made headlines for her comments on gun ownership.
During a livestreamed event with Oprah Winfrey in Michigan, Harris jokingly shared her willingness to use her gun if an intruder entered her home, stating, “If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot.”
She laughed and added, "I probably shouldn’t have said that, but my staff will deal with it later."
As a gun owner, Harris reaffirmed her support for an assault weapons ban, calling these firearms "tools of war" that don’t belong in civilian areas.
Harris's gun ownership was first made public in 2019 when she explained she owned a gun for personal safety because of her background as a prosecutor.
During a rally in North Carolina, Harris reiterated her plans to pass an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red-flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily confiscate firearms from individuals considered a risk to themselves or others.
As the US presidential election approaches, the competition between Harris and Republican Donald Trump is becoming increasingly intense.
A recent poll shows that Harris is leading Trump by 48% to 46% in the race for the Nov. 5 presidential election.