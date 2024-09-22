World

Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025

The airline has promised to contact affected customers with options for rebooking on alternative flights

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
British Airways has canceled all its flights from Southampton Airport for the summer of 2025.

As per several reports, the airline announced it is "suspending our summer 2025 operations from Southampton Airport," but did not provide a reason for the decision.

Typically, British Airways operates weekend flights from Southampton to destinations such as Bergerac, Dublin, Faro, Malaga, and Majorca during the summer under its subsidiary BA City Flyer.

However, the airline has promised to contact affected customers with options for rebooking on alternative flights or obtaining a full refund.

A spokesperson for Southampton Airport expressed disappointment about the route removal but mentioned they are actively discussing new services with airlines to replace the withdrawn routes.

This announcement comes nearly a year after the airport extended its runway, which was deemed "absolutely critical" for its viability and to accommodate a wider variety of aircraft.

