Home / World

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

All five people on the Titan submersible died when it imploded during its trip to the Titanic wreckage

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report
Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

A new investigative report has revealed troubling insights into the factors behind the Titan submersible tragedy.

A report revealed that the implosion of the Titan submersible, which happened 2 years ago, while it was travelling to see the Titanic, was partly caused by a "toxic workplace culture."

Five people were tragically lost their lives in the Titan submersible including Stockton Rush, who founded OceanGate, two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, British adventurer Hamish Harding and Titanic expert and the sub's pilot, Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

On Tuesday, August 5, a detailed report of 335 pages about the disaster was revealed which said that the Titan submersible was not properly designed, not officially certified and that its maintenance and safety checks were not done properly.

The report also pointed out that the company did not investigate and fix the problem with sub's hull, even though those problems had happened before.

It said that some of the reasons for the disaster were serious issues in how OceanGate handled safety and ran its operation.

The report also mentioned that the system meant to protect employees who report safety concerns, called the whistleblower process, under US law known as the Seaman’s Protection Act, did not work properly.

It further noted that OceanGate either fired senior staff or made people feel they could be fired in order to stop them from talking about safety issues and this fear of losing their jobs made employees and contractors stay quiet instead of reporting dangers.

It alleges, "For several years preceding the incident, OceanGate leveraged intimidation tactics, allowances for scientific operations, and the company's favourable reputation to evade regulatory scrutiny."

The report also included 17 suggestions to improve safety. The head of the investigation team, Jason Neubauer said these suggestions could help stop such tragedies from happening again.

You Might Like:

US DOJ to investigate Obama officials over Russia interference claims

US DOJ to investigate Obama officials over Russia interference claims
Pam Bondi orders grand jury probe into Obama administration over Russia election interference claims

US hits out at Brazil Supreme Court judge over Jair Bolsonaro house arrest

US hits out at Brazil Supreme Court judge over Jair Bolsonaro house arrest
Former President Jair Bolsonaro ordered to house arrest amid election rigging probe

Kentucky distillery files for chapter 11 bankruptcy amid industry challenges

Kentucky distillery files for chapter 11 bankruptcy amid industry challenges
Kentucky whisky industry faces turmoil as multiple distilleries file for bankruptcy

American Eagle gets boost after Trump backs Sydney Sweeney ad

American Eagle gets boost after Trump backs Sydney Sweeney ad
President Donald Trump has appreciated Sydney Sweeney for being a registered Republican

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage
White South African farm owner allegedly murdered two Black women and fed their bodies to pigs

Bill Gates' foundation invests $2.5 billion to support women's health

Bill Gates' foundation invests $2.5 billion to support women's health
Bill Gates has made a serious commitment of giving away his $200 billion fortune by 2045

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90
Stella Rimington joined MI5 full-time in 1969 and has been credited for inspiring M in the 'James Bond' films.

Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed predators

Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed predators
The zoo is willing to accept horses that are under 147cm in height and have a valid pet passport