Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort

A well-known landmark in Nevada, a speedboat that was standing upright and partly visible above the surface of Lake Mead, has been removed by authorities, who called it "eyesore."
This boat, nicknamed the "monolith of Lake Mead," had become a famous spot for taking photos and was often used informally by people to notice changes in the lake's water level.
The National Park Service said they removed the well-known wreck has been taken out as part of the Love Lake Mead program.
They removed it to help protect and improve the appearance of the area and keep the lake surroundings clean.
Lake Mead Superintendent Mike Gauthier said in a statement, noting, 'We understand that some were curious about the abandoned boat in the Las Vegas Wash area. But the boat, like other abandoned boats, was also viewed as an eyesore and nuisance - and poorly represented the quality of boating recreation at Lake Mead," as per MailUK.
It added, "We communicated with our concessioners, recreation partners, and gateway business community, and they agreed that removing trash, abandoned camps, pop-ups, and derelict boats helps to restore and protect the grandeur of Lake Mead."
The boat became well known in the summer of 2022 when Lake Mead’s water level dropped so much that the boat, which had been underwater, was visible above the surface for the first time.
A severe drought had caused the water in the 112-mile-long lake to fall very low levels, revealing sunken boats, dead bodies of missing people and dried fish remains that had been hidden underwater.