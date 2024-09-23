World

South Korea warns GRAVE consequences to North Korean 'trash balloons'

North Korea has been launching trash balloons across the border since May 2024

  September 23, 2024
South Korea is threatening its enemy country North Korea of grave outcomes if it does not stop launching “trash balloons” towards the state.

Since May, Pyongyang has been targeting South Korea by attacking the country with balloons filled with trash and garbage.

This has ignited a rare direct threat of retaliation from the South, who warned North Korea of serious military consequences if they do not put an end to this act, reported the state media Yonhap News Agency.

As per the agency, Lee Sung-joon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson stated, “North Korea's gray zone provocations are continuing and are causing inconvenience and anxiety to the public, so we have summarized the military's position to date and delivered a message.”

He regarded the action as “internationally shameful and petty” and said that the act is causing a feeling of discomfort and anxiety among their citizens.

“It is a low-level act intended to incite conflict,” he added.

Moreover, Lee stated that although they do not have such an issue with their neighbour country that would push them to target the state, however, if this act remains persistent, they might be left with no other choice than to consider a military response.

"If North Korea's continued trash balloons are judged to pose a serious threat to the safety of our citizens or to have crossed the line, the military will take stern military action," Lee warned.

The statement, issued on Monday, September 23, however, did not elaborate what those military actions will be.

Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program
Zelenskyy to unveil 'victory plan' to Biden, Harris, Trump amid Russia conflict
Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue
Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025
Biden Administration's gun safety initiatives show promising results, reports
Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured
US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns
US supports India's major decision for seat in UN Security Council