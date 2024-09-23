Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has threatened that the mission to Mars will be ruined if Kamala Harris is elected as the new US President.
According to Sky News, Tesla and SpaceX owner on Sunday, September 22, announced five “uncrewed” missions to the red planet in the next two years.
Musk, in a post on X, revealed, “SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years. If those all land safely, then crewed missions are possible in four years. If we encounter challenges, then the crewed missions will be postponed for another two years.”
He further added, “It is only possible to travel from Earth to Mars every two years when the planets are aligned. This increases the difficulty of the task but also serves to immunize Mars from many catastrophic events on Earth.”
He described that it would be a “glorious sight to see” when thousands of Starships will go on Mars.
Meanwhile, the Neuralink owner also warned that the Mars program will be destroyed if Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is elected as the next president of the US.
Musk earlier in September asserted that they would never reach Mars if the vice president won elections.
Harris and her campaign have not yet reacted to the tech giant's comments.
To note, Musk has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for the November 5 presidential elections and has shown vocal support for the former president at different events.