World

Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program

SpaceX owner announces five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in the next two years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has threatened that the mission to Mars will be ruined if Kamala Harris is elected as the new US President.

According to Sky News, Tesla and SpaceX owner on Sunday, September 22, announced five “uncrewed” missions to the red planet in the next two years.

Musk, in a post on X, revealed, “SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years. If those all land safely, then crewed missions are possible in four years. If we encounter challenges, then the crewed missions will be postponed for another two years.”

He further added, “It is only possible to travel from Earth to Mars every two years when the planets are aligned. This increases the difficulty of the task but also serves to immunize Mars from many catastrophic events on Earth.”

He described that it would be a “glorious sight to see” when thousands of Starships will go on Mars.

Meanwhile, the Neuralink owner also warned that the Mars program will be destroyed if Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is elected as the next president of the US.

Musk earlier in September asserted that they would never reach Mars if the vice president won elections.

Harris and her campaign have not yet reacted to the tech giant's comments.

To note, Musk has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for the November 5 presidential elections and has shown vocal support for the former president at different events.

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game

Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

World News

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
South Korea warns GRAVE consequences to North Korean ‘trash balloons’
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Zelenskyy to unveil 'victory plan' to Biden, Harris, Trump amid Russia conflict
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Biden Administration's gun safety initiatives show promising results, reports
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
US supports India's major decision for seat in UN Security Council