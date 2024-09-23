Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count

This update is helpful for those who want to keep track of unread messages without overlooking any

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count

WhatsApp is launching new features to improve its app every day!

Now, reports suggest that WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to control the home screen badge count.

Some beta testers can now customize how their home screen badge clears. This update provides two options for managing the badge count.

The first option lets users update the badge count after each viewing, ensuring it accurately reflects unread messages or missed calls.

If users read some messages but leave others unread, the badge will adjust accordingly, giving a clear indication of what needs attention.

Meanwhile, the second option is the default setting, which resets the badge count every time users open WhatsApp, regardless of whether they’ve read the messages.

By choosing this option, users can maintain a clutter-free home screen, as all unread counts are cleared upon accessing the app.

This feature for managing the home screen badge count is available to some beta testers and it will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon

Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing

Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

Sci-Tech News

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Qualcomm approaches Intel for potential takeover: Deets Inside
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Two cosmonauts shatter historic record on International Space Station
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Chinese scientists shatter record with revolutionary resistive magnet
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
WhatsApp users to gain control over sticker suggestions soon
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
LinkedIn halts use of UK users' data for AI training
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Tamagotchi brings back the nostalgia with new UK store opening
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Google Chrome revamps sign-in process with latest update
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage