WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count

WhatsApp is launching new features to improve its app every day!
Now, reports suggest that WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to control the home screen badge count.
Some beta testers can now customize how their home screen badge clears. This update provides two options for managing the badge count.
The first option lets users update the badge count after each viewing, ensuring it accurately reflects unread messages or missed calls.
If users read some messages but leave others unread, the badge will adjust accordingly, giving a clear indication of what needs attention.
Meanwhile, the second option is the default setting, which resets the badge count every time users open WhatsApp, regardless of whether they’ve read the messages.
By choosing this option, users can maintain a clutter-free home screen, as all unread counts are cleared upon accessing the app.
This feature for managing the home screen badge count is available to some beta testers and it will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.