Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week

Kamala Harris emphasised that the plan aims to invest in the hopes and challenges of Americans

  • September 23, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to introduce a new set of economic policies this week.

These policies are designed to help Americans build wealth and encourage businesses to contribute to this goal.

As per Reuters, they may be revealed in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, especially as undecided voters are looking for clarity on how Harris plans to support them economically if she becomes president in November.

Harris emphasised that the plan focuses on investing in the hopes and challenges of the American people.

This announcement comes amid discussions in the Democratic Party about whether it's wise to release new economic policies so close to the election.

However, no specific details about the new policies were shared.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump's economic proposals for working-class Americans include eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security benefits, making federal land available for housing development, and deporting immigrants, whom Republicans argue contribute to rising costs.

Trump has also proposed new tariffs on foreign goods, which could increase prices for American consumers and contribute to inflation. 

World News

Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president