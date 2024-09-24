World

Hurricane John to become 'major' storm as it approaches Mexico's Pacific coast

If wind speeds increase to 96 mph, it will be classified as a Category 2 hurricane

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Hurricane John to become 'major' storm as it approaches Mexico's Pacific coast

Storm John has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to intensify further before it reaches Mexico's Pacific coast.

Currently, Hurricane John has winds near 85 mph (137 kph) with even stronger gusts, and rapid strengthening is anticipated, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

If wind speeds increase to 96 mph, it will be classified as a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm is projected to make landfall near the resort town of Puerto Escondido on Tuesday, bringing strong winds, a dangerous storm surge, and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The NHC has urged residents to finalize their preparations quickly to safeguard lives and property, as winds could begin impacting the coast as early as Monday evening.

On Monday, residents in Puerto Escondido, under overcast skies, hurried to secure boats and store away beach chairs.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the coastline from Punta Maldonado to Bahías de Huatulco, while a tropical storm warning extends east to Salina Cruz and west to Acapulco.

