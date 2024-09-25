World

Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières says Sudan's health system has collapsed

  • September 25, 2024
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières says Sudan's health system has collapsed
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières says Sudan's health system has collapsed

Sudan, which was already battling with the fight between the military and a paramilitary group, has now been hit with another issue of cholera.

According to BBC, the health ministry in Sudan said in a statement that more than 430 people have died because of cholera in the past month, whereas the number of affected people has risen to 14,000.

The ministry asserted that it is doing all that it can to “combat cholera in the affected states, amid the rise in infections."

As per the US special envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, it is very difficult to treat people in the areas affected by the conflict that has killed over 150,000 people since last year.

Moreover, the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that they are “regularly obstructed by both warring parties, and the humanitarian response remains far below what is needed."

The report further added that the health system in war-torn Sudan has collapsed and a “shocking” number of pregnant women and children have died.

Furthermore, more than nine million people have been forced to leave their homes because of widespread drought and famine.

The United Nations has called the situation in Sudan the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. 

