World

US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon

United Nations chief urged to avoid “all-out war,” as it would be “all-out catastrophe”

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
United Nations chief urged to avoid “all-out war,” as it would be “all-out catastrophe”
United Nations chief urged to avoid “all-out war,” as it would be “all-out catastrophe”

The United States, along with its allies, has called for a temporary ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border.

According to CNN, the US, EU, and Arab states late on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, issued a joint statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire after the conflict between Israel and Lebanon escalated.

The joint statement read, “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon.”

It further added, “Thus we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement.”

The US President Joe Biden said that the temporary ceasefire plan was endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that they were able to generate “significant support” from Europe and the Arab world, and it is very important that the war between Israel and Lebanon does not “widen.”

Furthermore, the call for ceasefire came after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned world leaders that all-out war will lead to “all-out catastrophe,” urging “all sides” to “step back from the brink” and stop killing and destruction.

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United draw in Europa League

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United draw in Europa League
Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement

Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK Joker: Folie à Deux premiere

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK Joker: Folie à Deux premiere
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

World News

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Russia warns against forcing peace settlement: 'fatal mistake'
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Donald Trump receives assassination threats from Iran?
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire as tension rises between Israel-Hezbollah
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Joe Biden's United Nations General Assembly address: Key highlights
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Sir Keir Starmer calls for return of Gaza ‘sausages' instead of hostages: Watch
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Who is Harini Amarasuriya? First female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2000