US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon

The United States, along with its allies, has called for a temporary ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
According to CNN, the US, EU, and Arab states late on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, issued a joint statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire after the conflict between Israel and Lebanon escalated.
The joint statement read, “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon.”
It further added, “Thus we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement.”
The US President Joe Biden said that the temporary ceasefire plan was endorsed by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
Biden told reporters on Wednesday that they were able to generate “significant support” from Europe and the Arab world, and it is very important that the war between Israel and Lebanon does not “widen.”
Furthermore, the call for ceasefire came after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned world leaders that all-out war will lead to “all-out catastrophe,” urging “all sides” to “step back from the brink” and stop killing and destruction.