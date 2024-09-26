World

Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict

The US, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is worsening, and despite calls from allies like the United States for a three-week pause to allow diplomacy and prevent further escalation, Israel rejected ceasefire proposals with Hezbollah on Thursday, September 26.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "There will be no ceasefire in the north."

As per Reuters, he further affirmed Israel’s commitment to continue its fight against Hezbollah until victory and the safe return of northern residents.

This dashed hopes for a quick resolution, after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had expressed optimism about a ceasefire in Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have fled.

World leaders are increasingly alarmed as the conflict, occurring alongside Israel’s war in Gaza, intensifies.

The US, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border, and they have also advocated for a truce in Gaza after discussions at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not yet formally responded to the ceasefire proposal but instructed the military to continue operations.

Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon, the most intense since the 2006 war, have killed over 600 people as the conflict with Hezbollah edges closer to full-scale war. 

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

World News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Japan court declares world's longest-serving death row prisoner innocent
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Russia warns against forcing peace settlement: 'fatal mistake'
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?