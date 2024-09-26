Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is worsening, and despite calls from allies like the United States for a three-week pause to allow diplomacy and prevent further escalation, Israel rejected ceasefire proposals with Hezbollah on Thursday, September 26.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "There will be no ceasefire in the north."
As per Reuters, he further affirmed Israel’s commitment to continue its fight against Hezbollah until victory and the safe return of northern residents.
This dashed hopes for a quick resolution, after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had expressed optimism about a ceasefire in Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have fled.
World leaders are increasingly alarmed as the conflict, occurring alongside Israel’s war in Gaza, intensifies.
The US, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border, and they have also advocated for a truce in Gaza after discussions at the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not yet formally responded to the ceasefire proposal but instructed the military to continue operations.
Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon, the most intense since the 2006 war, have killed over 600 people as the conflict with Hezbollah edges closer to full-scale war.