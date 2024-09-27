World

Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine

This will be their first in-person meeting since Trump’s time in office, though they had spoken on the phone in July

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine

Former US president Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, September 27.

As per several reports, Trump confirmed that the meeting will take place at 9:45 a.m. at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

This comes despite Trump previously criticizing him and questioning Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia.

This will be their first in-person meeting since Trump’s time in office, though they had spoken on the phone in July.

Zelenskiy, in the US for the UN General Assembly, met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

During his visit, Biden announced a new $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Harris reaffirmed her support for the country.

Before leaving Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed his plan to present a "victory strategy" to Biden, Harris, and Trump.

However, he will likely also try to improve his relationship with Trump, who has recently increased his criticisms of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Zelenskiy visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania with Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, a key ally of Harris.

This visit upset Trump’s campaign and some Republicans, as Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the upcoming election.

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans

Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

World News

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
UK's Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump, seeks to 'establish a relationship'
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
UK appoints Rachel Kyte to lead climate efforts as envoy before major summit
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Arshad Sharif's death: UN expert urges Pakistan and Kenya to take action
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Melania Trump shares insights on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week