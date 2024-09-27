Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine

Former US president Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, September 27.
As per several reports, Trump confirmed that the meeting will take place at 9:45 a.m. at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
This comes despite Trump previously criticizing him and questioning Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia.
This will be their first in-person meeting since Trump’s time in office, though they had spoken on the phone in July.
Zelenskiy, in the US for the UN General Assembly, met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.
During his visit, Biden announced a new $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Harris reaffirmed her support for the country.
Before leaving Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed his plan to present a "victory strategy" to Biden, Harris, and Trump.
However, he will likely also try to improve his relationship with Trump, who has recently increased his criticisms of Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Zelenskiy visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania with Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, a key ally of Harris.
This visit upset Trump’s campaign and some Republicans, as Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the upcoming election.