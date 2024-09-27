LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints

LinkedIn has been quietly removing AI suggestions that appeared under posts in Premium users' feeds, which suggested questions users could ask the AI.
These prompts encouraged users to try out the platform’s AI tools, but many have noticed they no longer appear as frequently.
However, LinkedIn has confirmed reducing these prompts, but the company did not provide a specific reason for the change.
Some users had found the prompts excessive and unhelpful.
These AI features were initially launched in November 2023 to encourage users to engage with LinkedIn’s AI tools.
However, users currently have no option to disable these prompts.
Despite their reduced visibility, LinkedIn spokesperson Suzi Owens confirmed the prompts are being scaled back, though she emphasized the decision was not in response to user complaints.
Owens also noted that AI-powered tools for personalized insights, like networking tips or job preparation advice, remain available on the jobs homepage.
The platform also faced criticism for using user data to train AI models without clear communication, leading to a policy update.