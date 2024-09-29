Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his thoughts on what he felt after his recent meeting with Donald Trump.
Zelenskiy revealed in an interview that Trump provided him with "very direct information," suggesting that the former US president would support Ukraine in its fight against Russia if he wins the election in November.
Speaking to Fox News after that meeting, Zelenskiy said, "I don't know what will be after elections and who will be the president ... But I've got from Donald Trump very direct information that he will be on our side, that he will support Ukraine."
Ahead of the meeting, Trump said, "We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly."
Trump emphasised that he thinks a fair deal can be achieved quickly, while Zelensky made it clear that he believes Russian troops need to be completely removed from Ukraine.
Zelenskiy, who was in the US for the UN General Assembly, met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.
Before leaving Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed his plan to present a "victory strategy" to Biden, Harris, and Trump.
During his visit, Biden announced a new $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Harris reaffirmed her support for the country.