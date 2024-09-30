UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer

A new advanced robotic probe is enhancing the speed of diagnosing and treating lung cancer.
As per several reports, doctors at Wythenshawe Hospital in south Manchester are among the first in Europe to utilize the Ion system, which can detect the disease at its earliest stages.
Dr. Haval Balata, a consultant respiratory physician at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, called the technology "game-changing."
Patients diagnosed at the earliest stage of lung cancer are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those diagnosed at later stages.
This ground breaking technology enables patients to either receive the all-clear or start treatment much earlier than before.
Traditional biopsy methods often struggle to reach small lung nodules, leaving patients anxiously waiting for months to find out if they have cancer.
The new Ion Endoluminal System enables medical professionals to quickly and accurately examine even the deepest and hardest-to-reach areas of the lungs.
The NHS reports that about 48,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year in the UK, resulting in around 35,000 deaths annually.