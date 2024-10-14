World

Ukraine alleges North Korea sending troops to help Russia in war

Zelenskyy claimed North Korea is not only transferring weapons but people to aid Russia

  by Web Desk
  October 14, 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of sending weapons and troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy claimed that North Korea had sent its soldiers to Moscow for increased military support against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy in a video address on Sunday, October 13, 2024, said, “We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.”

He further added, “The front line needs more support. When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war.”

The Ukrainian president urged his allies to evolve their response and increase military support in order to prevent a bigger war. He also pleaded to allow it to use longer-range missiles to attack deep inside Russia.

To note, South Korean Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-Hyun last week also cited a “high possibility” that North will send its soldiers to help Russia against Ukraine. 

Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
AI use threatens financial stability, says Reserve Bank of India Governor
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally