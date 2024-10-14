Ukraine alleges North Korea sending troops to help Russia in war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of sending weapons and troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy claimed that North Korea had sent its soldiers to Moscow for increased military support against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy in a video address on Sunday, October 13, 2024, said, “We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.”
He further added, “The front line needs more support. When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war.”
The Ukrainian president urged his allies to evolve their response and increase military support in order to prevent a bigger war. He also pleaded to allow it to use longer-range missiles to attack deep inside Russia.
To note, South Korean Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-Hyun last week also cited a “high possibility” that North will send its soldiers to help Russia against Ukraine.