Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday

Jimmy Carter becomes the first president in US history to celebrate his 100th birthday on Tuesday, October 1.
Known for his early career as a peanut farmer, he was born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, where he still resides today.
As per BBC, Carter was elected as a state senator and later as the governor of Georgia before becoming the 39th president of the United States.
The former Democratic president then served in office from 1977 to 1981.
Aside from serving one term as president, Carter has acted as a global mediator, rights activist, and elder statesman.
In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with cancer that spread to his brain. He faced these health challenges, including entering hospice care in February 2023.
His family reports that Carter remains very interested in politics and is motivated to vote in the upcoming November election for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris.
The previous longest-living presidents include George H. W. Bush, who passed away at 94 in 2018, Gerald Ford, who died at 93 in 2006, and Ronald Reagan, who also died at 93 in 2004.
Another interesting fact is that he and his wife, Rosalynn, who passed away at 96 earlier this month, held the record for the longest marriage of any first couple, lasting 77 years.