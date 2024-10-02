Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured

Six people were killed in a shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, October 1.
As per several reports, at least nine others sustained injuries, with several reported in critical condition.
The attack reportedly started in a train carriage and continued on the platform.
Police mentioned that two attackers were "neutralized" by members of the public and classified the incident as "terror."
Details are still emerging, and the identities of the attackers have not been released.
Some Israeli media outlets initially reported the death toll as eight, but it is unclear whether this included the attackers.
The shooting occurred shortly before an Iranian missile strike on Israel began.
Police on the scene took cover as missiles and air defense rockets flew overhead shortly after the attack.
Israeli army radio reported that nearly 200 missiles had been fired into Israel from Iran.