Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure

Erik ten Hag's former assistant Benni McCarthy takes brutal dig at the Dutchman

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Erik ten Hag's former assistant Benni McCarthy has claimed that the Dutchman has “wasted” Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s manager, 54, has received a lot of backlash after the club got defeated 3-0 to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Benni, West Ham striker, has spend two years as Erik's assistant before he left in the summer.

During a conversation with Zero Zero, he said that his former boss “lacks a bit of that fire, that passion.”

CR7 joined Manchester United in 2003 and later on he left the English team in 2009 to become part of Real Madrid.

Benni continued, "If we work as a team and then let Cristiano do what he needs to do in his position, because he is the best in the world at it, that is ideal. I think Manchester United wasted a great opportunity to use Cristiano in the right way. But I was not the head coach and I could not be the one to make those decisions."

However, Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Man Utd in 2021 but left less than 18 months later after a fall-out with Erik.

Sports News

Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win